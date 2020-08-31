India became the first country in the world to report more than 80,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Sunday, 30th August.

With 80,097 new cases, India's overall coronavirus infections now stand at 36,16,747.

As per TOI, the growth rate in both fresh cases and fatalities more than doubled in the last week compared to the preceding week.

The last week's average number of cases, 73,318, also made a global record surpassing the weekly average of 69,330 in the United States in July.

While Maharashtra recorded 16,408 infections on Sunday, 30th August, the number of new cases in Delhi also breached the 2,000 mark after a gap of over 50 days.

The number of active cases in India are close to 8 lakh as of now with over 27 lakh recoveries.