India has crossed 45 lakh coronavirus cases with over 96,551 new infections and 1,209 deaths in the last 24 hours. 

This surge comes just a day after (10th September) the country reported a massive spike of 95,735 new cases. About 35.42 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far and over 76,000 patients have died.

Currently, India is the second worst-hit country by the ongoing pandemic which has affected over 2.8 crore people worldwide. While the recovery rate stands at 77.6% today, the fatality rate stands at 1.6%. 

According to the latest data, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states in the country. 

It's high time we take the virus seriously and act more responsibly because the rate at which the infection is increasing every day is shocking. This is a matter of concern and the internet agrees too.

Please wear a mask and avoid venturing outside as much as possible. It's the need of the hour. 