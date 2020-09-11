India has crossed 45 lakh coronavirus cases with over 96,551 new infections and 1,209 deaths in the last 24 hours.

This surge comes just a day after (10th September) the country reported a massive spike of 95,735 new cases. About 35.42 lakh Covid patients have recovered so far and over 76,000 patients have died.

Currently, India is the second worst-hit country by the ongoing pandemic which has affected over 2.8 crore people worldwide. While the recovery rate stands at 77.6% today, the fatality rate stands at 1.6%.

According to the latest data, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are the worst-hit states in the country.

It's high time we take the virus seriously and act more responsibly because the rate at which the infection is increasing every day is shocking. This is a matter of concern and the internet agrees too.

This should be the talking point instead of what media is showing. Daily cases of deaths and infections are increasing. Worrying situation but government has some other priorities. #Laanat #COVID19 https://t.co/tYFq2cg2sY — CäpTaiN™ (@iCapitann) September 11, 2020

Is anyone even paying attention to this?? I mean it’s climbing like a motherfucker! Like wtf is even going on! I mean celeb news all over while this shit is going on! For fucks sake! https://t.co/AAPyGU8LW0 — Rahul (@RahulM612) September 11, 2020

But aren't we more concerned about Kangaana's illegal structure demolition and providing Y+ security https://t.co/8xeN51FrId — ♔Naushad♔ (@naush124) September 11, 2020

Jo GDP ko hona tha, woh Corona ko hogaya aur Jo Corona ko hona tha, Woh GDP ko ho gayya.#ModiHaiToMumkinHai #KuchSochKeKiyaHogaModijiNe https://t.co/Ly9VRdb5A0 — Furquan Moharkan (@imFmoharkan) September 11, 2020

Daily deaths are rising very fast. The govt is sleeping. People are busy with Kangana, SSR case and Arnab.

God bless my India. 😷 https://t.co/ASlpq3wXj4 — Mr. Quarantined Bean. (@MrSensibleBean) September 11, 2020

Congratulations India, we saw the largest single day spike in #Covid19 cases in the world. 👏🏻



96,551 Covid cases and 1,209 deaths in last 24 hours.



Anyone paying attention to this? I doubt... #stayhome#staysafe#gocorona#maskitorcaskit https://t.co/zkqi1T2a7E — pratik konthoujam (@pkonthoujam) September 11, 2020

Please wear a mask and avoid venturing outside as much as possible. It's the need of the hour.