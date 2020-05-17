In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 4,987 cases of COVID-19. It has by far been the highest spike in the number of positive cases.

According to reports by the Health Ministry, the number of Coronavirus cases in India have climbed up to 90,927 as of May 17.

There are now 53,946 active cases across the country with a death toll of 2,872. And as many as 35,109 patients have been cured or discharged.

In the last 24 hours, with 30,706 cases, Maharashtra recorded over 33 percent of the total spike. Followed by 10,585 in Tamil Nadu and 9,333 cases in the national capital.