As the number of coronavirus infections continue to rise at an alarming rate, India crossed the 5 million mark with 91,136 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in India now stand at 50,17,914, behind only the United States, which has 6.76 million confirmed infections.

With these numbers, India now accounts for nearly one-sixth of all Covid-19 cases across the world.

On the other hand, India also registered the highest single-day recoveries. As many as 82,961 people were cured of COVID in the last 24 hours.

With so much happening in the country, netizens also reacted to the news of crossing the 5 million mark.

India's #COVID19 cases have crossed 5 million. A million has six zeros. — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 16, 2020

Covid cases crossed the 5 million mark in India 😒



Students are appearing for offline exams at many places, which will lead to further exploding of Covid cases



Economy is damaged



Youth are unemployed



Still they say #PMcares 🤔#बेरोजगार_सप्ताह pic.twitter.com/UYZHd84OH6 — Sneha (@imsneh) September 16, 2020

India crosses 5 million Covid-19 cases, with the last million coming in a record time of 11 days. India is also the only country whose govt refuses to take a single question in Parliament over what is now, without doubt, the world's worst governmental response to the pandemic! — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) September 16, 2020

Corona cases in India have crossed 50 lakhs...



5 MILLION khair. ..

Sab changa se!! — §umaiya khan❤ (@pathan_sumaya) September 15, 2020

The pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down as India reported the last 1 million cases in 11 days.