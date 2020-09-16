As the number of coronavirus infections continue to rise at an alarming rate, India crossed the 5 million mark with 91,136 new cases reported on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in India now stand at 50,17,914, behind only the United States, which has 6.76 million confirmed infections.

With these numbers, India now accounts for nearly one-sixth of all Covid-19 cases across the world.

On the other hand, India also registered the highest single-day recoveries. As many as 82,961 people were cured of COVID in the last 24 hours.

With so much happening in the country, netizens also reacted to the news of crossing the 5 million mark.

The pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down as India reported the last 1 million cases in 11 days.