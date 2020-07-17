Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 10-lakh mark today, after 34,956 fresh infections were reported this morning. Although, Netizens aren't all that happy and impressed with the government as India crosses the 1 million mark.

#CoronaSarkar10LakhPaar is trending on Twitter as the cases in our country continue to rise. People on Twitter are sarcastically praising and congratulating the central government for 'achieving' this feat.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about this news.

CONGRATULATIONS

If covid-19 was a celebrity , it would be first person to cross 1M followers in just 3 months.#CoronaSarkar10LakhPaar — Priyank Shah (@mukhtaliffff) July 17, 2020

Action

People not wearing mask or wearing it wrong,not following social distancing norms and then blame govt. Or health department of somebody else.

We can beat this pandemic only when we act responsibly.#CoronaSarkar10LakhPaar #coronavirus — Ayushi Jain (@AyushiJ96619517) July 17, 2020

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.