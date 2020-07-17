Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 10-lakh mark today, after 34,956 fresh infections were reported this morning. Although, Netizens aren't all that happy and impressed with the government as India crosses the 1 million mark.

#CoronaSarkar10LakhPaar is trending on Twitter as the cases in our country continue to rise. People on Twitter are sarcastically praising and congratulating the central government for 'achieving' this feat.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about this news. 

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana. 