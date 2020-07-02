COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 6 lakh-mark after more than 19,000 new infection cases, 11,881 recoveries and 434 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's data.

As per the latest data, the country's average positivity rate (ratio of positive cases to the number of tests conducted) stands at 8.34% and the recovery rate stands at 59.51%. More than 3.5 lakh patients have recovered so far.

With 6,04,641 total cases, India is about 50,000 cases behind Russia, the third worst-hit country.

As of now, Maharashtra still remains the worst-hit state with over 1,80,298 reported coronavirus cases, whereas Tamil Nadu has reported over 94,049 coronavirus cases. Delhi remains at spot no.3 with over 89,802 coronavirus cases.

However, in the last 24 hours, 5 states have reported the highest number of new coronavirus patients. The states are Maharashtra (5,537), Tamil Nadu (3,882), Delhi (2,442) , Karnataka (1,272) and Telangana (1,018).

The worst-affected states in India, Maharashtra (198), Tamil Nadu (63) and Delhi (61) have also registered the highest number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the last 24 hours followed by Gujarat (21) and Uttar Pradesh (21).

Since January, more than 90 lakh samples have been recorded. On Wednesday (1st June) alone, around 2.29 lakh samples were tested across the country.

Right now, COVAXIN , the first indigenous vaccine for coronavirus, has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India for human clinical trials, which are all set to begin this month.

Globally, over 10.5 million cases have been reported so far and around half a million deaths have been registered with regards to coronavirus.

Apart from India, United States remains the epicenter of the pandemic after it reported its biggest single day jump on Wednesday with 52,000 new cases, taking its tally to over 27,79,953. Brazil remains the second worst-hit country with over 14,53,369 cases, followed by Russia with over 6,54,405 confirmed cases.