A few days after Rihanna tweeted about the farmers' protests, the issue was raised outside India again. This time with an ad during Super Bowl.

The 30-second-long ad that was displayed during the Super Bowl, started with a famous quote from Martin Luther King Jr, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere".

Here’s the Super Bowl ad featuring the Farmers Protest



If you haven’t heard about it yet, now is the time to learn. It’s an issue of injustice that affects all of us. pic.twitter.com/a0WRjIAzqF — Simran Jeet Singh (@simran) February 7, 2021

It then went on to show pictures from the "largest protest in history", followed by a message from the mayor of Fresno, California.

We want you to know, our brothers and sisters in India, that we stand with you.

The ad is now being shared on Twitter with their own reactions. Here are some of them.

Waiting for India to fully wake up and hear about the #FarmersProtest ad aired during the #SuperBowl broadcast. Bhakt first instinct is to claim paid paid paid. Yeah, you have to pay almost 6 million dollars for 30 seconds. https://t.co/lQeZQYHHy7 — Gaurav Sabnis 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@gauravsabnis) February 8, 2021

#FarmersProtest ad will be aired during the Super-bowl 2021 in California



Mayor of @CityofFresno @JerryDyerFresno has extended support for the farmers protest in India.@rihanna @meenaharris pic.twitter.com/UAVsfdDz0V — Geeta Mohan گیتا موہن गीता मोहन (@Geeta_Mohan) February 7, 2021

Fresno City community put that ad during the Super Bowl. This is great work by community to aware people regarding Farmers Protest. Thank you Fresno Sikh Community. #FarmersProtest #ReleaseDetainedFarmers pic.twitter.com/S81A9x49ut — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) February 8, 2021

There is a super Bowl ad in support of #farmersprotest in India. The protest is going to places!! https://t.co/BFlkKilAS8 — Sangay Mishra (@SangayMishra) February 8, 2021

Farmers revolution ad in USA Superbowl match. Our revolution is everyday achieving new heights and reaching to more and more people globally. #FarmersProtest https://t.co/G0hPzlVRwz — Jassi (@JassiJimidar) February 7, 2021

Super Bowl ad featuring the #farmersprotest



This is huge! The number of people that would have seen that! https://t.co/XbSsFYq7St — Pav (@global_voice11) February 8, 2021

The world is watching.