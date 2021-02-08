A few days after Rihanna tweeted about the farmers' protests, the issue was raised outside India again. This time with an ad during Super Bowl.

The 30-second-long ad that was displayed during the Super Bowl, started with a famous quote from Martin Luther King Jr, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere".

It then went on to show pictures from the "largest protest in history", followed by a message from the mayor of Fresno, California.

We want you to know, our brothers and sisters in India, that we stand with you.

The ad is now being shared on Twitter with their own reactions. Here are some of them.

The world is watching.