The number of Covid-19 cases in India are increasing rapidly. The country registered the biggest surge in the cases yesterday, 2nd July, with more than 22,000 fresh infections, leading the total tally to 6.27 lakh.

Research institutes across the world are trying to find a cure for the disease that has left more than 10.7 million people infected, globally.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that it aims to launch the Coronavirus vaccine for public health use by 15th August.

The vaccine that is being developed in partnership with Hyderabad-based company, Bharat Biotech, has been named 'Covaxin'.

According to reports, a dozen institutes have been selected for clinical trials of the vaccine across the country. ICMR has asked these institutes to speed up trials as a priority project.

In a letter addressed to the selected research institutes, ICMR wrote:

The vaccine is derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 isolated by ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune. ICMR and BBIL are jointly working for the pre-clinical as well as clinical development of this vaccine.

Few days ago, PM Modi also tweeted about chairing a review meeting related to the vaccine.

Reviewed preparations relating to a vaccine to cure COVID-19. An important subject that was discussed was the creation of a tech platform that would complement vaccination at scale across the nation. https://t.co/42hKO0YBof — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2020

If successful, this would be the first vaccine in the world available for commercial use in the fight against Covid-19.