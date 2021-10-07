It's the first day of Navratri today. People are all set to enjoy the Navratri & Durga Puja celebrations. Many temples have opened following the Covid precautions.

The nine-day festival is celebrated in India in diverse ways. Each day is dedicated to the avatar of Goddess Durga with different colours.

Here's how the first day of Navratri looks like across various parts of India.

Jammu and Kashmir: Marking the first day of Navratri, a large no of devotees arrive in Katra to seek blessings & darshan of Mata Vaishno Devi



"Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan is beautifully decorated & feeling happy to seek blessings on the first day of Navratri," says a devotee pic.twitter.com/wN4nVImHBG — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

We've organised a 'Shobha Yatra' depicting 9 forms of goddess Durga along with other gods' tableaux. I request everyone to celebrate this festival with covid appropriate behaviour: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer pic.twitter.com/pV9J4WKX0E — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Marking the first day of #Navratri, a large number of devotees arrive in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir to seek blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi.



"Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan is beautifully decorated & I feel happy to seek blessings on the first day of Navratri," says a devotee.



(ANI) pic.twitter.com/gXVPNWDUjT — NDTV (@ndtv) October 7, 2021

HP | Mata Bajreshwari Temple, Kangra ready to welcome devotees as Navratri begins today



No. of devotees allowed will be as per COVID guidelines. Devotees visiting from outside the state need to carry a negative RT-PCR report or vaccination certificate: Dist. Collector Kangra pic.twitter.com/Sa9s6HOcyE — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offers prayers at Siddhi Vinayak Ganapati temple, Mumbai.



Today also marks the first day of 'Navratri', which will continue till October 15. pic.twitter.com/mWmEM3NcZX — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

#WATCH | 'Ambe Gauri Aarti' being performed at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple, to mark the first day of Navratri that starts today. The nine-day festival will continue till October 15. pic.twitter.com/1mZeqOEpCK — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

And the day comes tomorrow few hours idk how much y'all are excited but Ig my gujarati peeps are the one who were waiting for this day since so long "Halo Garba karva Amari jode😉🥳♥️" navratri is finally here 🥳🌈💫#Navratri pic.twitter.com/cT7tbpJUgp — 𝑺𝒉𝒓𝒖♡̷̷ˎˊʜʙᴅ sᴀᴍ💓 (@_unicxrngurl_) October 6, 2021

Day 1



Blessing your TL#Navratri pic.twitter.com/C8jvxiNZwr — 3rd wave wali zahar ki pudiya (@aafatkipudia) October 7, 2021

Assam: Devotees visit Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati as nine-day Navratri festival begins today



"It holds importance this year as we didn't celebrate it for last year due to COVID induced lockdown.I hope it's celebrated in full swing," says Dhiraj Kumar Jain,a devotee from Guwahati pic.twitter.com/9xpeJPhADi — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2021

Devotees throng temples across UP as festival of Navratri begins



Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/sQcoPnzGcl#Navratri pic.twitter.com/0kYgaCN0A4 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) October 7, 2021

#Mumbai: As temples reopen, CM Uddhav Thackeray along with family members take darshan at Mumbadevi on first day of #Navratri



Latest Updates: https://t.co/anRkvqGee1 pic.twitter.com/t1MXXX88SW — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 7, 2021

Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundaye Viche .

On this cheerful event of #Navratri, I pray you get blessed with the tenderness of love and lots of success and happiness. Happy Navratri !

Jai Maa Ambe ! pic.twitter.com/vH9yEgJFst — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 7, 2021

May Maa Durga bless you with peace, inner strength, happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a very blessed and Happy Navratri. #Navratri pic.twitter.com/L4GoE57v00 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 7, 2021

Maa Shailputri : Daughter of Himalaya,

the first manifestation of Nava Durga.

She holds a Trishul in one hand and a Lotus in the other and rides on Bull.#Navratri pic.twitter.com/hiUFQgdsqj — 𝕸ä𝕹ä (@Depshree) October 7, 2021

The aura of this song is something very different , only positive and holy vibes ❤

Happy #Navratri 🙏 pic.twitter.com/h4TagljNcB — Delightful Anubhav (@Delightfulstar1) October 7, 2021

❀नवरात्रि❀

.

.#नवरात्रि

May your home is blessed with the lotus feet of Maa Durga which bring into your life eternal happiness and smiles. Wishing a very Happy Navratri 💞 #Navratri pic.twitter.com/kEzGRO3ft3 — 𝕸𝖆𝖓𝖎𝖘𝖍 𝕾𝖍𝖆𝖍 ⚡ (@iamdavid_01501) October 7, 2021

As the light moves, the expressions on the face of the goddess too changes. Wow! #navratri2021 #Viral pic.twitter.com/g983yRREqd — Ashu Das (@Ashu_journlist) October 7, 2021

May Goddess Durga bless you with inner strength, happiness and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Navratri.#navratri2021#जय_माता_दी pic.twitter.com/CmHoK5b0l9 — Vanshika (@Vanshii03) October 7, 2021

Wishing you all the Devotees of Maa Durga a Very happy #Navratri .

Enjoy the Pious 9 days.🙏🙏🙏🙏#navratri2021 pic.twitter.com/6sf4DfMGIo — RAVI (@its_me_ravi01) October 7, 2021

Let us all enjoy the festival while maintaining all precautions.

