The first rearrangement of the Union Cabinet since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections has taken place. As Modi 2.0 cabinet gets a young look, here's what the first ever cabinet of Independent India looked like.

1. Jawaharlal Nehru

Prime Minister Minister of External Affairs and Commonwealth Relations Minister of Scientific Research

2. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs and States, Minister of Information and Broadcasting

3. C. Rajagopalachari, Kailash Nath Katju

Minister of Home Affairs and States

4. R. R. Diwakar

Minister of Information and Broadcasting

5. R. K. Shanmukham Chetty, John Mathai, C. D. Deshmukh

Minister of Finance

6. B. R. Ambedkar

Minister of Law

7. Baldev Singh

Minister of Defence

8. John Mathai, N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar

Minister of Railways and Transport

9. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

Minister of Education

10. Rajendra Prasad

Minister of Food and Agriculture

11. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Harekrushna Mahatab

Minister of Industries and Supplies

12. Jagjivan Ram

Minister of Labour

13. Cooverji Hormusji Bhabha

Minister of Commerce

14. Rafi Ahmed Kidwai

Minister of Communications

15. Amrit Kaur

Minister of Health

16. Narhar Vishnu Gadgil

Minister of Works, Mines and Power

17. K. C. Neogy

Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation

18. N. Gopalaswami Ayyangar, Mohanlal Saxena

Minister without portfolio

It has been 74 years since the 1st ever cabinet of Indian ministry was formed.