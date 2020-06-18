India has been elected to the non-permanent category of the UN Security Council after elections were held for the five non-permanent members on Wednesday. India won 184 votes out of 192 valid votes cast.

However, this is not the first time India has been elected to the aid position at the United Nations. We have been a non-permanent member of the Council for the years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012.

Ireland, Mexico and Norway were also elected as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council.

India will begin its term from January 2021 and according to the Economic Times , will focus to include the fight against terror and work on multilateralism. This term will be important for India as it tries to push for a permanent membership at the council.

Speaking to Economic Times from New York India’s PR to UN T S Tirumurti said:

We are entering the UN Security Council at a crucial juncture when multilateralism needs reform to remain relevant. Prime Minister’s global vision will be an important contribution to shape the post-COVID world.

Mind you, each year the UN General Assembly elects five non-permanent members for a two-year term. The 10 non-permanent seats are distributed on a regional basis - five for African and Asian States; one for the Eastern European States; two for the Latin American and Caribbean States; and two for Western European and other States.