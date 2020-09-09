Days after becoming the second worst Covid-19 affected country in the world, India is now reporting the highest increase in fatalities.

According to latest data by the Health Ministry, we added 75,809 fresh coronavirus infections and 1,133 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

For the week ending September 7, 37,188 people died in the world from Covid-19. Of these 7,380 fatalities were from India, the highest in the world.

As of now, there have been a total 73,912 deaths in India as the total tally of coronavirus cases reached 42,80,442.