Days after becoming the second worst Covid-19 affected country in the world, India is now reporting the highest increase in fatalities.

Source: NDTV

According to latest data by the Health Ministry, we added 75,809 fresh coronavirus infections and 1,133 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

For the week ending September 7, 37,188 people died in the world from Covid-19. Of these 7,380 fatalities were from India, the highest in the world.

Source: Deccan Herald

As of now, there have been a total 73,912 deaths in India as the total tally of coronavirus cases reached 42,80,442.