India's 76th Independence Day celebration took place with full jor-shor yesterday. This year, the mahaul of celebration was quite unique in itself 'coz of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which encouraged citizens to bring and hoist the national flag at their homes.

So, the list that we have today will make you beam with immense pride. We have curated some of the mind blowing photos/videos of how desis celebrated India's Independence Day this time.

Do check this out:

1. PM Narendra Modi celebrated India's freedom at Red Fort, New Delhi

2. President Draupadi Murmu paid tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial

3. Indian Army recited the national anthem at Siachen Glacier and hoisted tiranga

4. Don't miss this rendition of national anthem crooned by a 5-year-old girl from Mizoram

5. Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya unfurled the tricolour on Europe's highest peak, Mount Elbrus

6. Srinagar displayed 7,500 square feet tricolour at Dal Lake

7. Mukesh Ambani and his family lit up entire Altamount road along with their mansion Antilia

8. Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman flagged off the Unity Run from Jhansi to Delhi

9. Shah Rukh Khan and family also hoisted Tiranga at their mansion

10. Rickshawallahs and cycle-repair shops displayed national flag too

11. Every age group displayed their sense of pride for India

12. Karnataka organised Azadi Gaurav Yatra

13. Aurangabad went for Tiranga rally

14. Artisans kept their footwear away while stitching Tiranga

15. Even Peter Parker celebrated India's freedom

Happy Independence Day. From August 15, 1947 to August 15, 2022, we have come a long way. A.R. Rahman had rightly said: Yahan Wahan Sara Jahaan Dekh Liya Hai Kahin Bhi Tere Jaisa Koi Nahin Hai....Maa Tujhe Salaam!