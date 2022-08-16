India's 76th Independence Day celebration took place with full jor-shor yesterday. This year, the mahaul of celebration was quite unique in itself 'coz of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign which encouraged citizens to bring and hoist the national flag at their homes.

So, the list that we have today will make you beam with immense pride. We have curated some of the mind blowing photos/videos of how desis celebrated India's Independence Day this time.

Do check this out:

1. PM Narendra Modi celebrated India's freedom at Red Fort, New Delhi

Glimpses from a memorable Independence Day programme at the Red Fort. #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/VGjeZWuhoe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

2. President Draupadi Murmu paid tributes to martyrs at the National War Memorial

President Droupadi Murmu visited the National War Memorial on the occasion of Independence Day and paid homage to the martyrs who had made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. pic.twitter.com/s3fYWxXBfY — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 15, 2022

3. Indian Army recited the national anthem at Siachen Glacier and hoisted tiranga

#WATCH Indian Army troops recite the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day



(Source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/Dhd8JjiXDY — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

4. Don't miss this rendition of national anthem crooned by a 5-year-old girl from Mizoram

Indian Army recorded this beautiful rendition of our national anthem with a 5 yr old girl Esther from Mizoram. Mesmerizing! #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/nYud4vdZJ6 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 15, 2022

5. Indian mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya unfurled the tricolour on Europe's highest peak, Mount Elbrus

A very happy Independence Day to everyone. It is pride to share that I celebrated this auspicious day at the highest peak of Europe on Mount Elbrus, ascending to a height of 5642m (18510 ft) above sea level. Unfurling our national flag at the peak added grandeur to this summit. pic.twitter.com/vDEImdZ7VK — Bhawna Dehariya 🇮🇳 (@BhawnaDehariya) August 15, 2022

6. Srinagar displayed 7,500 square feet tricolour at Dal Lake

7. Mukesh Ambani and his family lit up entire Altamount road along with their mansion Antilia

I would like to say that. Ambani family is all set celebrate the 75th Independence Day in style. They have lit up the entire Altamount road which leads to the magnificent house of business mogul Mr. Mukesh Ambani- Antilia. Ambani House Antilia pic.twitter.com/wRqNsWBJRH — Rakhi trivedi (@irakhitrivedi) August 15, 2022

8. Fitness enthusiast and actor Milind Soman flagged off the Unity Run from Jhansi to Delhi

Flagged off the Unity Run 2022 from Jhansi to Delhi today from Jhansi fort! Average of 53 km per day for 8 days, should be fun 🤩

Happy Independence Day India !! May we all make a small effort for a few minutes every day for our own physical and mental health #hargharswasth 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FoDI9GS10V — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) August 15, 2022

9. Shah Rukh Khan and family also hoisted Tiranga at their mansion

Happy Independence Day for 15th August… pic.twitter.com/i9Z3j3KoSY — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) August 14, 2022

10. Rickshawallahs and cycle-repair shops displayed national flag too

Wheeling into the future at a slow pace with a lot of patch-work. #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/qWUl4UEDwv — seemi pasha (@seemi_pasha) August 15, 2022

11. Every age group displayed their sense of pride for India

So many good photos on Independence Day eve. Sharing one of the photos I liked. pic.twitter.com/CuGLtttkqT — D.Muthukrishnan (@dmuthuk) August 14, 2022

12. Karnataka organised Azadi Gaurav Yatra

Glimpses of Azadi Gaurav Yatra organised in Karnataka on Independence Day.



Tiranga is our pride, ever Indian stands for the National Flag. pic.twitter.com/pAagDUHb2a — Krishna Allavaru (@Allavaru) August 16, 2022

13. Aurangabad went for Tiranga rally

Tiranga rally in Aurangabad which we have been organising for the past 7 years on August 15. My gratitude to all the youngsters for their enthusiasm carrying the tricolour on their motorcycles with pride. Happy Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/ezWSNZkSOt — Imtiaz Jaleel (@imtiaz_jaleel) August 15, 2022

14. Artisans kept their footwear away while stitching Tiranga

The spirit of #Azadi around Independence Day is already in the air! While stitching the #Tiranga 🇮🇳, artisans keep away their footwear to show respect. Such gestures of pride and love for our motherland is the true heartfelt celebration of our #Azad India. #HarGharAzadiKiPehchan pic.twitter.com/wDajYGhzHl — Samir Modi (@samirmodi) August 8, 2022

15. Even Peter Parker celebrated India's freedom

Even Peter Parker is celebrating Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/M83slZH7VD — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) August 15, 2022

Happy Independence Day. From August 15, 1947 to August 15, 2022, we have come a long way. A.R. Rahman had rightly said: Yahan Wahan Sara Jahaan Dekh Liya Hai Kahin Bhi Tere Jaisa Koi Nahin Hai....Maa Tujhe Salaam!