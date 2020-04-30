The ongoing pandemic has changed quite a few things in our lives and one of the major changes it has brought for most of us is the work from home trend. 

And, one such company that is already working to change the work culture is India's biggest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). 

According to reports, TCS has revealed that it will follow the work from home trend even after the lockdown ends and by 2025 they aim to reduce their number of employees working in the office by 25%.

 So, this means by 2025, 75% of its employees will be allowed to work from home. 

The firm also believes that it's not necessary to have all employees attending office to have 100% productivity. TCS Chief Operating Officer (COO) NG Subramaniam calls this their 25/25 model. In an interview with Money Control he says:

We believe that with this particular model and way of working, we will be in a position to achieve about 25% improvement in velocity, throughput productivity. 
Source: indianexpress.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan said that allowing employees to work from home is just one aspect of the shift but deploying entire elements of the operating model in the extended environment is a whole new thing. 

And, it's not just TCS that is looking to move to a remote working model. Even Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala share similar views. 

This is huge and many Twitter users also believe that this is the way forward and other companies should consider doing the same. 

It seems like this is the 'new normal' and we all have to start getting use to it. 