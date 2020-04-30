The ongoing pandemic has changed quite a few things in our lives and one of the major changes it has brought for most of us is the work from home trend.

And, one such company that is already working to change the work culture is India's biggest IT firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Work from home is the new norm: Post-COVID, 75% of 4.5 lakh TCS employees to permanently work from home by '25; from 20% https://t.co/RBCLbLRErg — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) April 28, 2020

According to reports, TCS has revealed that it will follow the work from home trend even after the lockdown ends and by 2025 they aim to reduce their number of employees working in the office by 25%.

75% of TCS' workforce to work from home permanently by 2025



I can see more companies moving to work-from-home model only after Post-COVIDhttps://t.co/LGDcFFO2yx — Kapil (@kapsology) April 29, 2020

So, this means by 2025, 75% of its employees will be allowed to work from home.

The firm also believes that it's not necessary to have all employees attending office to have 100% productivity. TCS Chief Operating Officer (COO) NG Subramaniam calls this their 25/25 model. In an interview with Money Control he says:

We believe that with this particular model and way of working, we will be in a position to achieve about 25% improvement in velocity, throughput productivity.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of TCS, Rajesh Gopinathan said that allowing employees to work from home is just one aspect of the shift but deploying entire elements of the operating model in the extended environment is a whole new thing.

And, it's not just TCS that is looking to move to a remote working model. Even Infosys CEO Salil Parekh and Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala share similar views.

This is huge and many Twitter users also believe that this is the way forward and other companies should consider doing the same.

This is huge!

By 2025, India's largest IT service firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will have 75% of its 480000

employees globally (including 350000 in India) to work from home!#Signofthingstocome — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 29, 2020

The world seems to change after covid19 which has been a great threat than humanity imagined. It has to work unitedly to fix the real threat. We all are a family. Vasudhaiv kutumbakum. — A Khaleefa (@akhaleefa) April 28, 2020

Way to go! If many cos start adopting this as a regular business practice soon our roads would be decongested and pollution will reduce. — Bob (@Bob23159) April 29, 2020

It is true that going forward work from will not be luxury; but business imperative and more & more organisations are now embraced it good ! — Kamal Singh (@kamal_sngh) April 28, 2020

Yes, I agree — Rahmath (@rahmath52513615) April 29, 2020

That is Good news, hope others also follow the same — Amit Kumar Sharma (@amitksh08) April 29, 2020

Makes sense. — Satrajit Mukherjee (@satrajit99) April 28, 2020

It seems like this is the 'new normal' and we all have to start getting use to it.