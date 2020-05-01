The lockdown, which has been in effect for what feels like years now, has had us all waiting and watching. Due to health concerns, there's been extensions depending on the new information that keeps coming in, and it was thought that lockdown would end on May 3 .

However, according to NDTV, the nation-wide lockdown has now been extended for 2 more weeks, meaning it's on till May 17.

Watch | #CoronavirusLockdown extended by 2 weeks beyond May 4. Air, rail, metro travel still prohibited. @NEETAS11 brings the latest. pic.twitter.com/EQZKagMYTr — NDTV (@ndtv) May 1, 2020

The Home Ministry issued the order in light of the continuing spread of the coronavirus.

Ministry of Home Affairs issues order under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to further extend the Lockdown for a further period of two weeks beyond May 4: MHA pic.twitter.com/Cw4bkdMTFU — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

Air, rail, metro, and cab services are still prohibited. It is thought that there will be some relaxations come May 4, however the lockdown will still continue until May 17.