It has been close to 5 months since the novel coronavirus was considered to be a pandemic and started to affect people beyond China. Currently, the number of Covid infected cases stand at 4.18M with over 280K deaths.

On 30th January, India reported its first case of COVID-19 in Kerala, which rose to three cases by 3 February; all were students who had returned from Wuhan, China.

The number of cases started to rise in the country since March and today, India has crossed the 70,000 mark with Maharashtra having the highest number of cases.

The United States, Spain, Italy, France, the UK, Turkey, Germany, Brazil, Canada, Iran and Russia are some of the top affected countries in the world besides the epicentre China.

India accounts for 13th highest cases of Covid-19 infections globally. However, when it comes to the active number of coronavirus cases, India stands at the 8th spot on the global tally, figures updated by global data tracking website Worldometer shows.

The Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday morning updated India’s active Covid-19 cases to 46,008. Peru closely follows India at the 9th spot with respect to the number of active Covid-19 cases. As per Worldometer, the country has 68,822 total cases of coronavirus of which 44,455 are active.

Active Covid-19 cases are the number of total coronavirus cases after deducting the recovered/discharged patients and number of fatalities.

According to data, the United States has the highest number of active cases of coronavirus in the world with 1,041,814 people infected. Spain, Italy, France, Russia, the UK and Brazil are countries with the highest incidence of Covid-19 active cases globally.

Germany, Iran, and Canada are the countries that have more coronavirus total cases than India but fewer active cases. Germany has reported 172,576 total cases of which 19,298 are active cases and over 7,600 have died, the Worldometer site shows. Nearly 70,000 have contracted the Covid-19 in Canada of which 31,994 are classified as active cases.

According to the latest figures updated by the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 national tally stands at 70,756. There are 46,008 active coronavirus cases in the country, 22,454 patients have been cured or discharged while 2,293 people have died from the deadly contagion.

Source: Hindustan Times