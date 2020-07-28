The number of coronavirus cases in India has reached to 14.8 lakh with 47,703 fresh cases in last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry's latest update.

While India is still the third-worst affected country in the world, following the US and Brazil, growth in new cases is the fastest in India.

According to Bloomberg's Coronavirus Tracker, India's coronavirus epidemic is now growing at the fastest in the world, increasing 20% over the last week.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka remain the top states where the maximum number of fresh cases are being reported in India, every day.

Karnataka has reported over 1 lakh coronavirus cases till now, and reports suggest that over 3,000 individuals who tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru are presently untraceable and missing.

Bloomberg's report also suggests that India also has one of the lowest testing rates in India with 11.8 tests per 1000 people.