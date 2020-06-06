The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 2.36 lakhs on Saturday, 6th June, making us the 6th worst affected country in the world, according to John Hopkins University.

Recording a spike of around 9,887 cases in a single day, India surpassed Italy which has seen 2,36,184 cases, till now.

According to the latest health ministry update, the death toll from the disease has reached 6,642 in India.

The US still has the most number of infected people in the world with more than 1.8 million Covid-19 cases, followed by Brazil and Russia.

According to John Hopkins University, the coronavirus has infected more than 66.64 lakh people in the world and claimed over 3.91 lakh lives so far.