India’s coronavirus epidemic became the third biggest in the world after leaving Russia behind. India currently sits on the third spot with only the USA and Brazil ahead of us in the number of infections.

According to data shared by India’s health ministry, India has reported a total of 697,413 cases. India is now all set to surpass the 8,00,000 cases forecast for this month by a team of data scientists at the University of Michigan, Bloomberg Quint reported.

India has effectively failed to suppress the influx of cases despite implementing one of the world’s most-expansive lockdowns in March when there were fewer than 1,000 cases across the country.

To say that the pandemic has been bad for India is an understatement, especially with our understaffed and poor healthcare infrastructure. India ranked 154 out of 195 countries in global health-care access and quality even before the coronavirus struck.