President of the United States, Donald Trump, fresh off his impeachment trial, is going to visit India on the 24-25th of February. While Trump has been to India before on business trips, this is the first time he will be coming as the President.

This is the fifth visit of a serving US President to India in the last 20 years.

According to the Times of India , a trade deal is in the works after months of negotiations between the two countries. India is reportedly increasing its purchase of American energy. Reports state that US imports have doubled and are set to reach $8 billion annually.

Modi and Trump have shared a strong relationship over the years. This was seen last year during the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, Texas, where the two leaders had shown support for each other's governing capabilities in front of a serious Indian diaspora.

According to Livemint, the Trump administration and India’s external affairs ministry have announced that the US President and the First Lady Melania would be visiting New Delhi and Ahmedabad during their two-day trip.

In Ahmedabad, Trump and Modi will attend the 'Kem chho Trump' event at the new Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, with more than 125,000 people expected to attend the programme

Earlier last month, Modi had spoken at length about the 'ever-growing' strategic relationship between India and the US in the previous year and had expressed his desire to continue working with Trump in all areas of mutual interest.

India is one of the very few countries in the world that had confidence in Trump even as he received some serious criticisms for his anti-Muslim rhetoric and failed diplomatic relations amidst the impeachment trials for collusion to interfere with American elections.

A Pew survey showed 56 per cent of people polled in India expressing confidence in Trump, next only to approval he received in Philippines (77%), Israel (71%), Kenya (65%), and Nigeria (58%).