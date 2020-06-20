The number of coronavirus cases in India are only increasing with each passing day.

With 14,516 fresh cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours, India registered its biggest single-day spike, taking the total to 3.95 lakh.

According to the latest health ministry update, 375 patients died on Friday, 19th June, increasing the total number of fatalities to 12,948.

India is presently the fourth worst-hit country in the world after US, Brazil and Russia. This is the first time that the coronavirus cases in India crossed the 14,000 mark.

Reports also suggest that India also tested 1,89,869 samples, largest ever in a single day. Of all the states, Maharashtra and Delhi recorded the biggest jump in cases on Friday.

Globally too, there has been a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases and WHO has warned of a new and more dangerous phase of the pandemic.