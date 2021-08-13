We have often heard stories of rich people and how much they earn. But, did you know? India also has the richest village in the world. Yes, you heard that right. Madhapar village in the Kutch district of Gujarat is an exception.

Many of us may think villages don't have access to banks, or even if they have, they will not have many facilities. But, Madhapar village is one of the richest villages in the world in terms of bank deposits in India.

With around 7,600 houses, this village has 17 banks. People also know banking here. You may be thrilled to know 92,000 people have a cumulative deposit of a whopping Rs 5,000 crore in these banks.



But, what makes the village so rich? The reason being is the owners of these banks reside in the UK, USA, Canada, and many other parts of the world. It sets an example of how staying close to your roots and never forgetting it brings change.

The NRIs from the village ensured they deposited the money here and built schools, colleges, health centres, temples, dams, greenery, and lakes.

In 1968, an organization called the Madhapar Village Association was formed in London. The aim was to bring better facilities to the village and connect people together.



Agriculture is the main source of income for most of them and, the goods are exported to Mumbai. Furthermore, there is also an office in the village for people to stay connected with the London community. The only aim of this community is to keep culture and values alive.

We hope we build many such communities to have better facilities and development in India.