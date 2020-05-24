Cyclone Amphan has caused widespread damage in its wake, with 86 people reported dead, over 5,000 trees uprooted and damaged, and an estimated loss of $13.2 billion in West Bengal.

Widespread devastation caused by the Cyclone Amphan has also wiped out India's largest book market, College Street in Kolkata.

The historic college street was a 1.5-kilometer-long market that housed many rare, second-hand books.

But in the wake of Cyclone Amphan, the long road transformed to muddy waters, with precious books floating around, damaged by water.

This broke my heart - aftermath of the cyclone Amphan on the book market in College Street :/ pic.twitter.com/I5NeGnOMJq — Aniket Mishra (@aniketmishra299) May 21, 2020

Many people took to Twitter to express anguish over the fate of College Street, and the book-sellers:

Cyclone Amphan has ravaged Kolkata, a city already struggling to cope with the covid pandemic. My mother was born in College street. Like many Bengali doctors, the books from these stalls made her who she is and in turn have made me who I am. So deeply sad to see it in this way. — Rajarshi Mukherjee (@RishiMukher) May 23, 2020

Dreams of thousands of book lovers drown as #cyclone Amphan wrecks havoc in Kolkata’s College Street https://t.co/Qh5JnXVqYv — thenotoriousreader || Tanu 🇮🇳 (@notoriousreads) May 23, 2020

Books worth ₹60 lakh were found either torn or wet as Amphan wipes out Asia’s largest book market, (Boi Para) College Street, in Kolkata.

These booksellers were already distressed as shops were closed for nearly two months amid the lockdown.#DeclareAmphanNationalDisaster — AMISHA (@amishanandaa) May 24, 2020

This post-Amphan scene from College Street in Kolkata is exactly what's nightmare looks like. #AmphanCyclon #kolkataairport pic.twitter.com/h7lSGp1d6f — Sumit Roy (@roysumit007) May 21, 2020

Books lost. So many pages... So many stories!



Scenes from College Street- the Book Lane of Kolkata. A kilometre-long stretch of road from lined with book shops on both sides. The eclectic collection on display can entice any connoisseur of books. All Lost! #PrayForBengal pic.twitter.com/5KJBsNyVuz — Mayukh Ranjan Ghosh (@mayukhrghosh) May 21, 2020

This is how #Amphan has damaged the famous College Street Boi Para of #Kolkata ...several small to medium book stores do not exist any more... pic.twitter.com/mMflhRzzvD — Master Nemo (@MasterNemo6) May 21, 2020

#prayforwestbengal #standwithbengal

The heartbreaking pic of College Street, Kolkata.

India's largest book market destroyed by Amphan. pic.twitter.com/75mcyPJNON — Tanjib Alam (@alam_tanjib) May 21, 2020

Scenes from College Street, Kolkata, India's largest book market, after Cyclone Amphan hit the city.

As a Bibliophile the most heartbreaking pictures i will ever seen.😓



Photo credit: Faizan@MamataOfficial#CycloneApmhan #westbengal #kolkata#CollegeStreet pic.twitter.com/yhZayrXqZF — Tauqeer Alam (@Tauqeeralam_17) May 21, 2020

Nothing can be more heart-breaking than seeing COLLEGE STREET , KOLKATA , book mark in this condition !!



This is what #Amphan has done to INDIA'S LARGEST BOOK MARKET !! 💔 @DulalMla @deyrashmirph @RouthPurna @me_locket pic.twitter.com/8uweiXuZOL — 🇮🇳UTPAL PATRA🇮🇳 (@UtpalPa87048918) May 23, 2020

Though an official estimate has not yet been provided, reportedly books worth ₹50-60 lakhs have been destroyed.