As Delhi grapples with a growing number of COVID-19 cases, the government has converted the Radha Soami Spiritual Centre in South Delhi into the world's largest temporary COVID-19 care facility. Now, this 10,000-bed COVID facility in Delhi's Chattarpur is finally ready to begin operations.

However, out of these 10,000 beds, only 2000 beds are operational. Where 10% out of these 2000 beds have an oxygen-support facility.

This is the world's largest COVID Care facility built by the Kejriwal Govt.

About 170 doctors and 700 nurses and paramedics have registered to work at this facility. More than 2,000 member team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and other Central Armed Police Force will be running this facility.

ITBP teams are ready to serve Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre & Hospital at Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur, Delhi. Sh SS Deswal, DG ITBP with senior officers visited the Centre alongwith District Administration & appreciated the team efforts of all stakeholders.

An official who talked about this facility further mentioned,

The facility is state of the art, artificially cooled as per the opinion of medical experts. We are using e-hospital software of NIC with over 350 computers and over 100 tablets. The admission to discharge all processes is electronic and staff nurses shall also use tablets to fill in routine examination and reports of patients.

2000 beds out of 10K beds in Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas made operational from today: South DM

This facility is going to have two different segments. One where asymptomatic positive cases will be treated and the other, where other Covid-19 patients will be admitted. Every patient will have a bed, a stool, a chair, a small cupboard, a dustbin and a toiletry kit.

India's biggest #COVIDー19 Care Centre & Hospital named after Sardar Patel with 10 thousand beds opens at Radha Swami Vyas Centre in south Delhi by @ITBP_official

Various civil society organisations and NGOs have donated necessary items such as beds, mattresses, linens, etc. for the facility.

The temporary centre has been set up over a covered area of 12,50,000 square feet, approximately the size of 22 football fields. It is placed inside the Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi.