With a record single-day spike of 90,802 cases on Sunday, 6th September, India has now surpassed Brazil to become the second-worst Covid-19 hit nation in the world.

We are now only behind the US which has recorded nearly 63 lakh Covid-19 cases.

According to the latest update from Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in India stands at 42,04,613.

India has been reporting the highest number of daily cases in the world for nearly a month now, according to the World Health Organization.

The record surge in the number of coronavirus cases comes a day after several states relaxed the lockdown restrictions in place, including the resumption of metro services in Delhi.