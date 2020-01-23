There are war memorials dedicated to jawans who lost their lives on the battlefield but now, a war memorial dedicated to service animals is going to open in India for the very first time.
Yes, a war memorial dedicated to service animals, who lost their lives in the line of duty, is going to be set up in Meerut very soon.
It is also going to be dedicated to dogs, horses, mules and all other service animals for their outstanding contribution to military service.
It will be a befitting token of remembrance and a mark of respect and gratitude towards the RVC soldiers (men and animals) who laid down their lives for the country. Several western nations have memorials dedicated to animals.
People on social media were also delighted to hear this great news and this is how they reacted to the story:
