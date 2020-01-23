There are war memorials dedicated to jawans who lost their lives on the battlefield but now, a war memorial dedicated to service animals is going to open in India for the very first time. 

Yes, a war memorial dedicated to service animals, who lost their lives in the line of duty, is going to be set up in Meerut very soon.

Service dogs
The memorial will be dedicated to the contributions and heroics of animals who helped the army in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir and in the battlefield during the Kargil War.

It is also going to be dedicated to dogs, horses, mules and all other service animals for their outstanding contribution to military service.

Service dogs
The design and the plan of the memorial has already been approved. Names and service numbers of more than 300 dogs, 350 handlers and a few horses' mules will be inscribed on granite tablets at the memorial. 

As per reports, the memorial will be set up at the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) Centre and College in Meerut where the army breeds, rears, and trains dogs, mules and horses. In an interview with the HT, a senior officer said:

It will be a befitting token of remembrance and a mark of respect and gratitude towards the RVC soldiers (men and animals) who laid down their lives for the country. Several western nations have memorials dedicated to animals.

These unsung heroes will always be remembered for putting their precious lives on the line for the sake of the country. 