Addressing the nation in the wake of Coronavirus, PM Modi has announced that from midnight, the entire country will be going under lockdown for 21 days, ie, 3 weeks.

Modi said that the next few days will be very important for the country.

He also quoted experts saying that these next 21 days will be the most important for the country or most of the country could go back 21 years and some families might never recover.

Modi requested the citizens to maintain social distancing, irrespective of the health of the people around them as the symptoms for this virus might take some time to reveal themselves.