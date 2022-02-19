India won a bid to host the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in 2023, after four decades long gap. This will be the second IOC session in India, and an historic moment, since the last hosted session was in 1983 in New Delhi. In an unopposed race, India successfully won it at the 139th IOC session being held in Beijing on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics on Saturday.

During the session, the Indian delegation comprising IOC member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Dr Narinder Batra, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mr Anurag Singh Thakur, and the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, made the presentation.

"It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come!”

Meanwhile, the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suggested Mumbai as the venue. The evaluation commission was entranced by the facilities at the Jio World Centre.

The main agenda at the IOC session will likely be the election of the host country for the 2030 Winter Olympics and deciding the sports programme for the 2028 Summer Olympics.