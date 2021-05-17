As India battles the 2nd wave of COVID-19, organisations and volunteers across country are coming forward to help those in need. With over 3 lakh fresh infections being recorded every day India's healthcare system is on the verge of collapse.

India United, a volunteer group of entrepreneurs, activists and working professionals from leading Indian institutions like ISB, MICA, LSR, NIT, etc. have come together to procure and distribute oxygen cylinders and concentrators. They have partnered with Swasti, an NGO, to reach people who need them.

The group started a fundraising campaign on the Milaap platform with the aim to collect ₹1 crore and after reaching 94% of their goal, they have increased their target to ₹1.5 crore.

The campaign has raised over ₹95 lakh as of now.

They have already distributed 63 oxygen concentrators to wellness centers that support migrant communities and covid care centers across Gurugram, Dehradun, Jaisalmer, Saharanpur and Bangalore.

A volunteer of the initiative said:

We acknowledge that Covid-19 isn’t a race, but a marathon - we aimed to answer the most pressing need in the beginning of May, and we’ll continue to put our best efforts forward to help India combat this virus, giving everyone a fighting chance. This initiative will assist at least 1,000 covid patients in the coming months and save numerous lives.

Let's help them reach their new goal of ₹1.5 crore. Head over to Milaap to support this incredible effort by citizens.