Fuel prices in India are again on record high levels. While the price of petrol stood at ₹100.72/litre in Mumbai today, prices in the three other cities (Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata) were above ₹90/litre. Petrol prices in Mumbai rose above ₹100 mark apparently for the first time ever.
But things are different in other countries across the world. Here's a comparison of petrol prices of a few countries with that of India.
1. Canberra, Australia
1.38 AUD/litre (₹77.90)
2. New York, USA
$0.79/litre (₹57.59)
3. Islamabad, Pakistan
₹108.56/litre
4. London, United Kingdom
129p/litre (₹132.45)
Petrol prices have seen their biggest annual rise in the UK in almost 10 years.
5. Caracas, Venezuela
5000 Venezuelan Bolivar/litre (₹0.15)
6. Tehran, Iran
15000 Iranian Rial/litre (₹25.96)
7. Cairo, Egypt
8.67 Egyptian Pound/litre (₹40.21)
8. Kathmandu, Nepal
121 Nepalese Rupee/litre (₹75.61)
9. Tokyo, Japan
151.67 JPY/litre (₹100.80)
10. Berlin, Germany
1.47 EUR/litre (₹131)
Which is the cheapest country to buy petrol?