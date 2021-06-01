Fuel prices in India are again on record high levels. While the price of petrol stood at ₹100.72/litre in Mumbai today, prices in the three other cities (Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata) were above ₹90/litre. Petrol prices in Mumbai rose above ₹100 mark apparently for the first time ever.

But things are different in other countries across the world. Here's a comparison of petrol prices of a few countries with that of India.

1. Canberra, Australia

2. New York, USA

3. Islamabad, Pakistan

4. London, United Kingdom

Petrol prices have seen their biggest annual rise in the UK in almost 10 years.

5. Caracas, Venezuela

6. Tehran, Iran

7. Cairo, Egypt

8. Kathmandu, Nepal

9. Tokyo, Japan

10. Berlin, Germany

Which is the cheapest country to buy petrol?