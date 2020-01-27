According to a new report, India has now become the second largest smartphone market in the world after toppling the US.

The report released by Counterpoint Research states that with an estimated 158 million devices shipped to India in 2019, the country stands just behind China, which tops the smartphone market.

This surge in the sale of smartphones in India is attributed to the sale of budget phones manufactured by Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Realme.

These smartphones accounted for 72% of the total number of devices shipped to India in 2019.

Apart from online sales, some of these brands have also expanded their offline points of sale. This has further led to the growth of sale of smartphones in India.