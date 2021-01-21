The newly elected Joe Biden administration in the US has created history in ways more than one. One of them being the appointment or nomination of 20 Indian-Americans in the US government, with 17 key positions.

Oh, and did I tell you that 13 of these are women? Here's a bit about all 20 of them.

1. Neera Tanden

Born to Indian immigrant parents, Tanden, is an alumni of Yale University and currently serves as chief executive of the think tank Center for American Progress. The 50-year-old has been nominated as the Director for the White House Office of Management & Budget.

With her appointment, she will become the first Indian-American and the first woman of colour to serve the office.

2. Vivek Murthy

The Indian-American doctor will reprise his role as surgeon general under the Joe Biden administration after serving under former US President Barack Obama.

The 43-year-old has over two decades of experience serving as a physician, research scientist, and former Vice Admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

3. Vanita Gupta

The 45-year-old has been nominated as the Associate Attorney General at the Department of Justice. If confirmed by the Senate, she will be the first woman of colour to hold the position.

Vanita has had an illustrious career as a civil rights litigator and also served as the head of the civil rights division under the Obama administration.

4. Uzra Zeya

The Indian-American diplomat has been nominated to a key State Department position, Under Secretary for civilian security, democracy, and human rights. Zeya joined the foreign service in the US in 1990 and served for almost 3 decades before she quit the service in 2018 in protest against former President Donald Trump’s policies.

5. Shanthi Kalathil

A graduate of the University of California at Berkeley and the London School of Economics and Political Science, the 43-year-old has been nominated as the Co-ordinator for Democracy & Human Rights. She is presently serving as the senior director for International Forum for Democratic Studies.

6. Sabrina Singh

Former Press Secretary to the Vice-President elect Kamala Harris, the 33-year-old has been named as the White House Deputy Press Secretary for the Joe Biden administration.

7. Sameera Fazili

Sameera Fazili, who has been nominated as the Deputy Director of the National Economic Council has roots in Kashmir. A report by ET suggests that she played a key role in one of the protests against the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution in 2019.

8. Bharat Ramamurti

A graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School, Ramamurti has been nominated as the Deputy Director of White House National Economic Council. He is currently the Managing Director of the Corporate Power programme at the Roosevelt Institute.

In April 2020, Ramamurti was appointed as a member of the Congressional Oversight Commission for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), to oversee spending.

9. Sonia Aggarwal

Born and raised in Ohio, Aggarwal pursued masters in civil engineering from the Stanford University. She has been nominated as Senior Advisor for Climate Policy & Innovation.

10. Vinay Reddy

Chosen as the Director of Speechwriting in Biden administration, Vinay traces his roots to a village in Telangana. He was also Biden's speechwriter during his second term as the vice president of the US from 2013 to 2017.

In fact, he wrote Biden's inaugural presidential speech, too.

11. Vedant Patel

Vedant traces his roots to Gujarat and has been nominated as the White House Assistant Press Secretary. He has been a part of the Biden team earlier, too where he served as Regional Communications Director.

12. Tarun Chhabra

A graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University, and Harvard Law School Tarun has been nominated as Senior Director for Technology and National Security. He is currently a Senior Fellow at the Center for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University.

13. Sumona Guha

Co-chair of the South Asia foreign policy working group on the Biden-Harris campaign, Guha has been nominated as senior director for South Asia on the National Security Council. She was also special advisor for national security affairs to Vice President Biden during Obama administration.

14. Vidur Sharma

Sharma has been appointed as Policy Advisor for Testing in the White House Covid-19 Response Team. During the Obama administration, he served as a health policy advisor on the Domestic Policy Council and supported the implementation of the Affordable Care Act.

15. Neha Gupta

Currently an attorney in the Office of the General Counsel for the Biden-Harris Transition, Neha has been nominated as Associate Counsel in the Office of the White House Counsel.

Born to Indian immigrants, Neha is a graduate of Harvard College and Stanford Law School.

16. Reema Shah

Reema Shah has served on the debate preparation team for Biden-Harris campaign and has been nominated as Deputy Associate Counsel to the White House Office.

17. Mala Adiga

Mala Adiga has been chosen as the policy director for the First Lady Jill Biden. A lawyer by profession, Mala extensively worked as a senior advisor to Jill Biden and as a senior policy advisor on the 2020 US election campaign. Her parents are doctors in the US.

18. Garima Verma

Born in India, Garima grew up in Ohio and Central Valley of California. She has been chosen as the Digital Director to the First Lady, Jill Biden. Verma has served as an audience development and content strategist on the Biden-Harris campaign. She also has experience of marketing with Paramount Pictures and Walt Disney.

19. Aisha Shah

Born in Kashmir and raised in Louisiana, Aisha has been named as Partnership Manager at the White House Office of Digital Strategy. She worked as an assistant manager on the corporate fund of the John Kennedy Centre for the Performing arts where she was supporting the first ever expansion of a Presidential Memorial.

20. Gautam Raghavan

Appointed as Deputy Director at the office of Presidential Personnel, Gautam previously also served as the associate director of the Office of Public Liaison under Obama.

The nation is proud of them and looking forward for progressive and pathbreaking policies.