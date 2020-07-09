Indian Army has asked its soldiers and officers to delete 89 apps from their smartphones. The long list of apps include Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG, Instagram, Snapchat, Tinder, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, ShareIt, Xender, Helo, CamScanner, Club Factory to stop the leakage of information, NDTV reported. 

There are some apps on this list that centre had already banned stating 'they were engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order'. 

This list of apps is divided into numerous categories like messaging apps, video hosting, web browsers, video and live streaming, utility apps, gaming apps, and dating apps, among others. 

This new ban has come just days after the government banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese including TikTok, UC News and CamScanner due to the standoff with China at the LAC. 