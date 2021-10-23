The Indian Army won the toughest patrolling competition in the world and made India proud once again.

The Cambrian Patrol Exercise is held in the UK every year. The test of physical & mental endurance is also called, “Olympics of military patrolling”. And the Indian Army bagged a gold medal in it.

#Proud #IndianArmy contigent has bagged the prestigious #GoldMedal in premier patrolling event #ExerciseCambrianPatrol. The exercise is conducted by #BritishArmy every year in #Wales and 96 teams including 17 from different countries participated in this edition of the event. pic.twitter.com/75R6gvfJbk — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) October 16, 2021

The 4/5 Gorkha Rifles (Frontier Force) represented the Indian Army at the drill held at Brecon, Wales, during October 13-15.

The event was attended by Gen Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of general staff of the British Army, who presented the gold medal to the Indian Army team. Brig Vikramjit Singh Gill, the military advisor at the Indian high commission, was also present at the event.

The Indian Army Team was also lauded for their navigation skills, delivery of patrol orders, and overall endurance for completing the patrol.

What makes the victory more special is, this year only three international patrols out of the 96 participating teams were awarded a gold medal.

The Indian high commissioner, Gaitri Issar Kumar, felicitated the Indian Army team at India House in London.

We are proud of you Indian Army!