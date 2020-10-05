If you have been following the news or better yet, if you have been on social media in the week or so, you have seen people constantly talk about the caste-motivated violence and the rape of a 19-year-old in Hathras.

However, prominent Indian celebs who were quick to associate themselves with the Black Lives Matter protests in the US, seem to have gone awfully quiet these days.

1. Actor Priyanka Chopra, who was quite vocal about violence against minorities and had condemned police brutality in the US, has been awfully quiet about the rape in UP's Hathras.

2. Karan Johar, who had posted a black screen on Instagram at the heights of the Black Lives Matter protests with the hashtag #Blackouttuesday, also seems to be unaware of the events unfolding in Hathras at the moment.

3. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who had ironically introduced herself as KKK on radio once, had also put of a picture of a cover from the TIME magazine with the hashtag #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd. However, the news of Hathras victim doesn't seem to have reached her yet.

4. Actor Tiger Shroff, who had also posted about George Floyd and his brutal murder at the hands of policemen in his Instagram stories has yet to comment on the brutal rape in Hathras, UP.

5. Actress Sonam Kapoor had also used Instagram to share a quote by Desmond Tutu during the peak of the Black Lives Matter protests. She also seems to be unaware of what has happened and is happening in UP's Hathras.

6. Actress Disha Patani had also used Twitter to share a post saying 'All Colour Are Beautiful'. As ironic as that might have been due to her regularly featuring in fairness cream ads, she still spoke about it. Which doesn't seem to be the case this time.

7. Actor Sara Ali Khan had also used Instagram to put a story with he hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. However, the news of the rape and caste related violence in Hathras doesn't seem to have reached her yet.

Well, well, well, isn't this a little bit convenient? Not that people expect them to tweet about problems that actually plague the minorities in this country and it's definitely not like there would be a drastic change if they do tweet. It's just all a little bit hypocritical. That's it.