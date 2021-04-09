

Now, people aged above 45 years are also eligible for taking the coronavirus vaccine.

Apart from the common man, even celebrities have been lining up to get vaccinated. Some celebrities have also shared posts on social media to encourage others to take the jab.

1. Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood received the first dose of the vaccine of 7th April 2021 and he shared the news on Twitter.

Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De — sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021

2. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 1st April 2021.

T 3861 -

Got it done !

My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..

All well .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021

3. Renuka Sahane

Renuka took the first dose of the vaccine on 6th April 2021 and shared the news on Twitter.

4. Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah posted a picture with her cat on Instagram after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 6th April 2021.

5. Johny Lever

Comedian and actor Johny Lever also received the first jab of the vaccine, along with his mother, on 6th March 2021.

My mother & I took the vaccine yesterday 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kNJJWWIe6B — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) March 7, 2021

6. Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on 23rd March 2021. He also posted a picture on Twitter.

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

7. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd April 2021.

8. Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan took the first dose of the vaccine on 24th March 2021 and he also tweeted about the same.

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

9. Neena Gupta

Actress Neena Gupta also shared a video of herself on Instagram receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 10th March 2021.

10. Rohit Shetty

Director Rohit Shetty posted a picture on Instagram after receiving the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on 2nd April 2021.

11. Saif Ali Khan

Actor Saif Ali Khan received the first dose of the vaccine on 5th March 2021.

12. Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap received the first shot of the vaccine and shared a photo of himself on his Instagram story on 7th April 2021.

13. Nagarjuna Akkineni

Nagarjuna Akkineni took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on 16th March 2021.

Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time👍😊I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!!

You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at https://t.co/Rm3ZUrv1Kx Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona#VaccineVarta@MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia pic.twitter.com/B4wjGoKLjx — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 17, 2021

14. Rohit Bose Roy

Actor Rohit Roy took the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on 2nd April 2021.

15. Shabana Azmi

Shabana Azmi shared a video on Instagram after taking the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

16. Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev shared a picture on Instagram after receiving the first jab of the vaccine on 28th March 2021.

17. Jimmy Sheirgill

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill took the first jab of the vaccine on 2nd April 2021.

18. Vishal Dadlani

Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani took the first shot of the vaccine on 2nd April 2021.

19. Sharmila Tagore

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on 20th March 2021.

20. Anubhav Sinha

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared a picture on Twitter after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 7th April 2021.

21. Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar took the first and second dose of the vaccine in Dubai. She received the second dose on 27th January.

22. Hema Malini

Hema Malini took the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on 6th March 2021.

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

Click here to register yourself for the vaccine. (The second phase is only valid for people above the age of 45 years).