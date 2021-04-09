Apart from the common man, even celebrities have been lining up to get vaccinated. Some celebrities have also shared posts on social media to encourage others to take the jab.
1. Sonu Sood
Got my vaccine today and now it's time to get whole of my country vaccinated. Started the biggest vaccination drive "Sanjeevani" which will bring awareness and get our people vaccinated. @IlaajIndia @Network18Group @SoodFoundation pic.twitter.com/lxhRv004De— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 7, 2021
2. Amitabh Bachchan
T 3861 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 1, 2021
Got it done !
My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..
All well .. 🙏
3. Renuka Sahane
Renuka took the first dose of the vaccine on 6th April 2021 and shared the news on Twitter.
BKC कोविड लसीकरण केंद्राच्या उत्तम सेवेसाठी @mybmc @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia व कोविड लसीकरण केंद्राच्या सर्व वैद्यकीय चिकित्सकांचे, परिचारिकांचे विशेष आभार 🙏🏽 आज आम्ही लसिकरणाचा पहिला डोस घेतला. लसीकरण करून घ्या व आवर्जून मास्क लावा, सामाजिक अंतर ठेवा व हात सॅनिटाईझ करत रहा 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TGHyAN7Kd7— Renuka Shahane (@renukash) April 6, 2021
4. Shefali Shah
Shefali Shah posted a picture with her cat on Instagram after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 6th April 2021.
5. Johny Lever
My mother & I took the vaccine yesterday 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kNJJWWIe6B— Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) March 7, 2021
6. Sanjay Dutt
Actor Sanjay Dutt took the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine on 23rd March 2021. He also posted a picture on Twitter.
Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021
I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G
7. Malaika Arora
Malaika Arora took the first dose of the vaccine on 2nd April 2021.
8. Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan took the first dose of the vaccine on 24th March 2021 and he also tweeted about the same.
Took my first dose of vaccine today....— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021
9. Neena Gupta
Actress Neena Gupta also shared a video of herself on Instagram receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 10th March 2021.
10. Rohit Shetty
Director Rohit Shetty posted a picture on Instagram after receiving the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on 2nd April 2021.
11. Saif Ali Khan
Actor Saif Ali Khan received the first dose of the vaccine on 5th March 2021.
12. Anurag Kashyap
13. Nagarjuna Akkineni
Got my #covaxin jab yesterday .. absolutely no down time👍😊I urge whoever is eligible to take the vaccine!!— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) March 17, 2021
You can now register for your #Covid19vaccine at https://t.co/Rm3ZUrv1Kx Book your vaccine. and get it done! #Unite2FightCorona#VaccineVarta@MoHFW_India @BMGFIndia pic.twitter.com/B4wjGoKLjx
14. Rohit Bose Roy
15. Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi shared a video on Instagram after taking the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine.
16. Rahul Dev
Rahul Dev shared a picture on Instagram after receiving the first jab of the vaccine on 28th March 2021.
17. Jimmy Sheirgill
Actor Jimmy Sheirgill took the first jab of the vaccine on 2nd April 2021.
18. Vishal Dadlani
Singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani took the first shot of the vaccine on 2nd April 2021.
19. Sharmila Tagore
Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on 20th March 2021.
20. Anubhav Sinha
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared a picture on Twitter after receiving the first dose of the vaccine on 7th April 2021.
Done!!! pic.twitter.com/jlZ1zUCTwJ— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) April 7, 2021
21. Shilpa Shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar took the first and second dose of the vaccine in Dubai. She received the second dose on 27th January.
22. Hema Malini
Hema Malini took the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine on 6th March 2021.
I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021
