Recently in a kind, humanitarian gesture, news of an Indian coast guard rescuing a Pakistani ship captain who had a heart attack in the middle of the ocean has surfaced on the internet.

#ICG MRCC(CHN) coordinated Medevac of MV Haykal Pakistani Master who suffered heart stroke & reqd immediate medical assistance. Vessel bound for Gopalpur directed to close Vizag Hbr. Patient disembarked AM 13 Jul by VPT Pilot boat & shifted to hospital for further management pic.twitter.com/6qYBTu3CwV — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) July 13, 2020

Captain Badar Hasnain is a Pakistani national and the master of the merchant ship MV Haykal. He was evacuated by Indian Coast Guards a month ago, after he suffered a stroke on a ship that was en route Gopalpur in Odisha.

Various sources reveal that the condition of the 60-year-old Captain Badar Hasnain is now stable and he is traveling back to Pakistan today through the Attari-Wagah border.

The Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai responded to a request for immediate medical assistance on July 13. After which, Captain Hasnain's vessel was diverted to Vishakhapatnam.



The Vizag Port team assisted him and took him to the Queen's NRI hospital in Visakhapatnam. The Captain's daughter has appreciated the humanitarian gesture by the Indian government and all the efforts of the doctors and authorities for the emergency evacuation and the treatment.

Nursed back to health, the captain is now back on his feet and all set to cross the border.