Recently in a kind, humanitarian gesture, news of an Indian coast guard rescuing a Pakistani ship captain who had a heart attack in the middle of the ocean has surfaced on the internet. 

Captain Badar Hasnain is a Pakistani national and the master of the merchant ship MV Haykal. He was evacuated by Indian Coast Guards a month ago, after he suffered a stroke on a ship that was en route Gopalpur in Odisha. 

Source: Twitter

Various sources reveal that the condition of the 60-year-old Captain Badar Hasnain is now stable and he is traveling back to Pakistan today through the Attari-Wagah border. 

Source: The Week

The Indian Coast Guard's Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Chennai responded to a request for immediate medical assistance on July 13. After which, Captain Hasnain's vessel was diverted to Vishakhapatnam. 

Source: Twitter

The Vizag Port team assisted him and took him to the Queen's NRI hospital in Visakhapatnam. The Captain's daughter has appreciated the humanitarian gesture by the Indian government and all the efforts of the doctors and authorities for the emergency evacuation and the treatment. 

Source: Twitter

Nursed back to health, the captain is now back on his feet and all set to cross the border. 