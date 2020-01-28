MS Dhoni is not just another Indian player, he's the embodiment of the sport for an entire generation of cricket fans in our country.

And just like his unique achievements as India's captain, Dhoni's humble yet charming personality always makes him a fan favourite despite being away from the game for months.

But his presence can still be felt despite him not being there.

Interestingly, the corner seat in the team bus is always left vacant by the Indian players to honour Dhoni.

This was revealed by Yuzvendra Chahal in the latest episode of Chahal TV.

Sitting just beside the reserved corner seat, Chahal touched an emotional chord and said:

Yeh woh seat hai jaha ek legend baithte they, Mahi bhai [MS Dhoni]. Abhi bhi yaha koi nahi baithta. Hum unhe bohot miss karte hain.

After keeping fans in the shadows about his retirement MS Dhoni was recently dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players, raising fresh doubts on the future of the former India captain.