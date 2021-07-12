Good education doesn't necessarily make you a better person. You would assume the opposite given how much time and money we spend on it, but if you are a sexist, misogynist piece of crap, then there's very little academia can do for you.
Case in point, these doctors, @DoctorSaurav5 and @sparta_2 s went on Twitter and shared their opinion about their own colleagues, implying that women use their bodies to become doctors.
Thankfully, not everyone on Twitter is a complete A-hole. So this got called out.
People descended upon it and called the tweet out for what it does- reduce women to their bodies.
If life as a doctor isn’t hard already, we have this shit. You work hard, study, slog through internship but all your hard work is reduced to this. the presumption that I got all I did my showing my cleavage?https://t.co/TiLITwkZMR— Varsha (@nvvarsha) July 11, 2021
and even after all this sexualizing, when we don't want to get treated by a male doctor, apparently we're oppressing men https://t.co/Q1KzBbjTVB— deanehoe ॐⓋ (@RagLakRadha) July 10, 2021
THIS IS SO DISGUSTING🤢 https://t.co/qaH7PnInIL— 𝐒𝐇𝐑𝐄𝐘𝐀✨ (@jaanekyabaathai) July 10, 2021
Yuck. A doctor friend told me about the sort of harassment female nurses faced, and how it was considered par for the course. Sickening. How can one trust such people in one's most vulnerable moments? https://t.co/xEMdUdOUoz— Hate Buster (@HateBuster1) July 10, 2021
No sir, final year girls do not do this to pass exam..students pass due to there hardwork and talent..— khan (@drcare02) July 10, 2021
You must have got education from wrong cllg i guess!! https://t.co/T1RdkOXGrV
I ain't kidding when I say sexism is deep rooted. Like imagine finding this sexist shxt funny...— ℘𝔯𝔢𝔠𝔦𝔬𝔲𝔰🦋 (@Zainxslay) July 10, 2021
Wherever women go, whatever field it is, the internalised misogyny and sexism follows.. https://t.co/PtW1wZPpAq
Men, whether doctors or engineers or lawyers or anything else, are trash. https://t.co/DzKq7s7GO6— Di-Ana (@gossamergown) July 9, 2021
As usual, there were a few apologists who found ways to justify this behaviour.
I have been posted with Saurav sir, and I assure you he is genuinely nice and cares for his juniors indiscriminately. Pointing out is okay. But this is honestly too much. 🙏— Dr Eashan Aneja (@MedicoMAMC) July 10, 2021
It would have been problematic if he was like this in real. But one meme on sm is not the indication of his character and how he behaves with his fellow ones.— Ahisharma (@Ahisharma3) July 10, 2021
Wait! There's more.
I would have added more tweets from the apologists but they were so dumb, even for them. It really made my head hurt.
Normally, you would also expect people to apologise on being called out. I mean, ideally, they should try and work to change their sexist behaviour but an apology is the least one can do. Buuuuut...
Ok this is strange— TheSpeakingScalpel (@DrSaurav5) July 10, 2021
She finds my post offensive but she follows me 😂 God knows why !!!
Anyways screenshot of my deleted post gave her 1k like 🙌 which she would have never achieved by herself.
Aise followers badhaogi didi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nZvi3XrlfA
Who decides whether some meme is good or bad !— TheSpeakingScalpel (@DrSaurav5) July 10, 2021
has humour crossed some line or not ?
and who draws that line ?
Who has made these woke people in the judge ?
Or the MORAL POLICE ?
Who has this authority ?
Anyhow, as I was saying earlier, education doesn't make you a better person. Hence, proved.