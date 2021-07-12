Good education doesn't necessarily make you a better person. You would assume the opposite given how much time and money we spend on it, but if you are a sexist, misogynist piece of crap, then there's very little academia can do for you.

Case in point, these doctors, @DoctorSaurav5 and @sparta_2 s went on Twitter and shared their opinion about their own colleagues, implying that women use their bodies to become doctors.

Thankfully, not everyone on Twitter is a complete A-hole. So this got called out.

If this is how male doctors see their female colleagues or juniors, what hope do we have left from anyone else?

Maybe it was funny in the movie, but it certainly isn't a funny/tasteful meme. pic.twitter.com/UatPf4e0kj — Coffee_n_Cannulas (@scalpel_junkie) July 9, 2021

People descended upon it and called the tweet out for what it does- reduce women to their bodies.

If life as a doctor isn’t hard already, we have this shit. You work hard, study, slog through internship but all your hard work is reduced to this. the presumption that I got all I did my showing my cleavage?https://t.co/TiLITwkZMR — Varsha (@nvvarsha) July 11, 2021

and even after all this sexualizing, when we don't want to get treated by a male doctor, apparently we're oppressing men https://t.co/Q1KzBbjTVB — deanehoe ॐⓋ (@RagLakRadha) July 10, 2021

Yuck. A doctor friend told me about the sort of harassment female nurses faced, and how it was considered par for the course. Sickening. How can one trust such people in one's most vulnerable moments? https://t.co/xEMdUdOUoz — Hate Buster (@HateBuster1) July 10, 2021

No sir, final year girls do not do this to pass exam..students pass due to there hardwork and talent..

You must have got education from wrong cllg i guess!! https://t.co/T1RdkOXGrV — khan (@drcare02) July 10, 2021

Disgusting af , why do men think that women have no intelligence and capabilities but Only a body ? Men r trash but these two be non biodegradable one for sure ... https://t.co/1g2atEJqet — 🐿️ (@kavyatweets_) July 10, 2021

I ain't kidding when I say sexism is deep rooted. Like imagine finding this sexist shxt funny...

Wherever women go, whatever field it is, the internalised misogyny and sexism follows.. https://t.co/PtW1wZPpAq — ℘𝔯𝔢𝔠𝔦𝔬𝔲𝔰🦋 (@Zainxslay) July 10, 2021

and they literally think that this is funny? Like, seriously? Making such derogatory and sexist remarks isn’t funny and won’t make you cool. https://t.co/WZ4J7xLDVB — adhira🌻🍃 /mostly inactive/ (@on_witty) July 9, 2021

Remembering the time when I topped the University in second prof, only to hear ' ye to professor ki chaat-tee hogi'



Ah well. No wonder I did not bother talking to people in college. https://t.co/8nVtHNojgb — Shriya M (@a_wintersky) July 9, 2021

Men, whether doctors or engineers or lawyers or anything else, are trash. https://t.co/DzKq7s7GO6 — Di-Ana (@gossamergown) July 9, 2021

This is how male doctors have made hospitals and medical college campuses unsafe for girls and women entering medical field. I personally know of many predatory "esteemed" male professors who have molested young female medical students and played victim when found out. https://t.co/hZX7eQ8VIR — Dr Somya Gupta MD OBGYN (@dr_somyagupta) July 10, 2021

This entire narrative that female students score higher by showing off their body in India's med school, is a joke in itself. Here we are called out if our kurti aren't below knee, if our hairs aren't tied up, and yes wearing a full sleeve apron in viva is compulsory. But sure 😏 https://t.co/NMISARGAqq — Miss. Tea 💫 (@KuchIsTarah_) July 9, 2021

Any woman having professional success always goes through the same derogatory “must have slept with the boss" or “must be a slut". As if women have no intelligence, dedication or capabilities. Only a body. https://t.co/NMISARGAqq — Miss. Tea 💫 (@KuchIsTarah_) July 9, 2021

As usual, there were a few apologists who found ways to justify this behaviour.

I have been posted with Saurav sir, and I assure you he is genuinely nice and cares for his juniors indiscriminately. Pointing out is okay. But this is honestly too much. 🙏 — Dr Eashan Aneja (@MedicoMAMC) July 10, 2021

It would have been problematic if he was like this in real. But one meme on sm is not the indication of his character and how he behaves with his fellow ones. — Ahisharma (@Ahisharma3) July 10, 2021

Wait! There's more.

First, the meme was outrageous but the movie scene was "may be funny".. how? Movie scene is depicting a woman and the meme is just depicting an idea of contrast behaviour of the same person (interns are vocal in front of a radiologist and behaves timid when it comes to surgeons) — Nivedika Ojha (@Kudi_kendi) July 10, 2021

Hey... @DrSaurav5 just post things to mk laugh... It's all abt the theam and essense not the characters shown everytime. As mny time we use politicians, film stars and many..

I knw @DrSaurav5 prsnly since long.. I cn guarantee you he has bestest soul and respect heart frnd evry1 — Dr Vinay Kumar (Aiims Delhi) (@drvinay_aiims) July 9, 2021

I would have added more tweets from the apologists but they were so dumb, even for them. It really made my head hurt.

Normally, you would also expect people to apologise on being called out. I mean, ideally, they should try and work to change their sexist behaviour but an apology is the least one can do. Buuuuut...

Ok this is strange

She finds my post offensive but she follows me 😂 God knows why !!!

Anyways screenshot of my deleted post gave her 1k like 🙌 which she would have never achieved by herself.

Aise followers badhaogi didi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/nZvi3XrlfA — TheSpeakingScalpel (@DrSaurav5) July 10, 2021

Who decides whether some meme is good or bad !

has humour crossed some line or not ?

and who draws that line ?

Who has made these woke people in the judge ?

Or the MORAL POLICE ?



Who has this authority ? — TheSpeakingScalpel (@DrSaurav5) July 10, 2021

Anyhow, as I was saying earlier, education doesn't make you a better person. Hence, proved.