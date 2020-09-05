On Wednesday, India banned 118 apps including PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. But according to sportskeeda, Indians are trying to download its Korean replacement- PUBG Mobile Korea.



It is turning out to be the most popular alternative ever since the game was banned in the country.

The game was not included in the list of apps that were to be banned and since then players have been searching for ways to download the alternative.

PUBG Mobile Korea is published by PUBG Corporation unlike the Indian and the Chinese version of the game which were published by Tencent.



Although the game is only available in Korea and Japan's PlayStore but Indians are finding 'jugaad' to download it.