A violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to reject the results of the democratic US elections, where President-elect Joe Biden emerged victorious. Consequently, US President Donald Trump's accounts were blocked by Twitter and Facebook.

Various photos and videos of the attack surfaced online. In one such photo, a person could be seen hoisting the Indian flag.

While the identity of the flag-bearer is not yet known, Twitterati wasted no time in talking about spotting the Indian flag in the midst of the violent, chaotic attack:

Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots

Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 7, 2021

A moron carrying an Indian flag. #dimwits of the world unite. https://t.co/DDZWHR9jVN — Menaka Guruswamy (@MenakaGuruswamy) January 7, 2021

Indian flag makes an appearance amongst the Trump mob storming the US Capitol. https://t.co/lQrlwuWUQq — Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) January 7, 2021

The one waving the Indian Flag at the US Capitol Siege must be dealt with utmost severity, for that stands against the ideals and laws that the people of India stand for. The @IndianEmbassyUS must take this very seriously. https://t.co/gkn6eYm9oH — Mandeep K. Prosad (@MandeepProsad) January 7, 2021

Wait, what! The Indian flag at the riots in the US Capitol 🧐 pic.twitter.com/QOBGM7iAoz — Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnadydnad) January 7, 2021

Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

the indian flag at the us capitol....... what can I say. orange loves orange. all fascism is the fucking same — kia 💕🔪 (@yeonbinned) January 7, 2021

just when you see Indian flag in US Capitol Invasion.

you know We gotta stop producing babies.

ITS TOO MANY. — Aditya thakkar (@damnzaddyyy) January 7, 2021

Why do I see our Indian flag too in this crowd supporting vandalism? Who is this person holding Indian flag! As an Indian I feel embarrassed on seeing this. We are not a part of this please https://t.co/oyT4UgTVNw — Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) January 7, 2021

See that Indian Flag in the midst of the rioters? That's symbolic of the tyrannical governments that these 2 countries share. #USCapitol

pic.twitter.com/qcl9jPplCC — Mando (@MandoMunda) January 7, 2021

Of all the picture I have seen, this scares me the most! #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/wuMC2l2Gnm — Mugdha Mishra Anand (@mishramugdha) January 7, 2021

Not exactly the local for global we should be aiming at!