A violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to reject the results of the democratic US elections, where President-elect Joe Biden emerged victorious. Consequently, US President Donald Trump's accounts were blocked by Twitter and Facebook. 

Various photos and videos of the attack surfaced online. In one such photo, a person could be seen hoisting the Indian flag.

While the identity of the flag-bearer is not yet known, Twitterati wasted no time in talking about spotting the Indian flag in the midst of the violent, chaotic attack: 

Not exactly the local for global we should be aiming at! 