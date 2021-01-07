A violent mob of Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol in an attempt to reject the results of the democratic US elections, where President-elect Joe Biden emerged victorious. Consequently, US President Donald Trump's accounts were blocked by Twitter and Facebook.
Various photos and videos of the attack surfaced online. In one such photo, a person could be seen hoisting the Indian flag.
While the identity of the flag-bearer is not yet known, Twitterati wasted no time in talking about spotting the Indian flag in the midst of the violent, chaotic attack:
Dear random Indian dude waving Indian flag at the #CapitolRiots— Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 7, 2021
Every large crowd IS NOT A CRICKET MATCH!
A moron carrying an Indian flag. #dimwits of the world unite. https://t.co/DDZWHR9jVN— Menaka Guruswamy (@MenakaGuruswamy) January 7, 2021
Indian flag makes an appearance amongst the Trump mob storming the US Capitol. https://t.co/lQrlwuWUQq— Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) January 7, 2021
The one waving the Indian Flag at the US Capitol Siege must be dealt with utmost severity, for that stands against the ideals and laws that the people of India stand for. The @IndianEmbassyUS must take this very seriously. https://t.co/gkn6eYm9oH— Mandeep K. Prosad (@MandeepProsad) January 7, 2021
Wait, what! The Indian flag at the riots in the US Capitol 🧐 pic.twitter.com/QOBGM7iAoz— Dibyendu Nandi (@ydnadydnad) January 7, 2021
Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021
the indian flag at the us capitol....... what can I say. orange loves orange. all fascism is the fucking same— kia 💕🔪 (@yeonbinned) January 7, 2021
Local for global https://t.co/OUTfMbsz2l— Vandana (@vsinghhere) January 7, 2021
just when you see Indian flag in US Capitol Invasion.— Aditya thakkar (@damnzaddyyy) January 7, 2021
you know We gotta stop producing babies.
ITS TOO MANY.
Why do I see our Indian flag too in this crowd supporting vandalism? Who is this person holding Indian flag! As an Indian I feel embarrassed on seeing this. We are not a part of this please https://t.co/oyT4UgTVNw— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) January 7, 2021
See that Indian Flag in the midst of the rioters? That's symbolic of the tyrannical governments that these 2 countries share. #USCapitol— Mando (@MandoMunda) January 7, 2021
pic.twitter.com/qcl9jPplCC
Of all the picture I have seen, this scares me the most! #USCapitol pic.twitter.com/wuMC2l2Gnm— Mugdha Mishra Anand (@mishramugdha) January 7, 2021
Not exactly the local for global we should be aiming at!