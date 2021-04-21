As India struggles to curb the spread of the coronavirus, many influencers have stepped forward and are sharing Covid related information on their timeline to help as much as they can, in these difficult times.

1. Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

Prajakta has been putting out Covid-19 related information on her Instagram stories to spread awareness among her fans and followers. She has also been putting up Covid-19 related requests on her timeline.

2. Srishti Dixit (@srishtipatch)

Srishti has been sharing information on free meal services for Covid-19 patients and has also been sharing Covid-19 related requests for plasma donors, ICU beds and oxygen cylinders on her feed.

3. Mithila Palkar (@mipalkarofficial)

Mithila has been sharing credible sources for Covid-19 related information on her stories. And, she has been sharing Covid related requests for donors, ICU beds etc on her timeline.

4. Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

Even Kusha Kapila has been sharing Covid-19 related requests, information and phone numbers of tiffin services in and around Delhi.

5. Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Fashion blogger Masoom has also been posting about relevant sources related to COVID relief on her feed on a daily basis.

6. Pooja Mundhra Mahatme (@thecozyvibe)

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Pooja has been posting credible Covid-19 related information and links on her timeline.

7. Mitali Bhasin (@mitalibhasin)

Mitali has been posting COVID resources on the story highlights everyday.

8. Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl)

Fashion blogger Kritika has been sharing Covid related requests from families of patients who are looking for ICU beds, plasma donors, and oxygen on her timeline.

9. Roshni Bhatia (@thechiquefactor)

Fashion influencer Roshni has been sharing Covid related information and requests on her timeline. Apart from that, she has been sharing credible sources and links for news on Covid.

10. Sakshi Sindwani (@stylemeupwithsakshi)

Sakshi has been sharing Covid requests from families of patients who are in urgent need of plasma donors, beds, oxygen, and Remdesivir injection.

11. Sejal Kumar (@sejalkumar1195)

Sejal has been sharing information on Covid testing centres in Delhi and she has also been putting Covid related requests from families of patients who are in urgent need of help.

12. Ankush Bahuguna (@ankushbahuguna)

Ankush has been sharing requests from families of Covid patients on his timeline who are in need of plasma donors, ICU beds, oxygen, remdesivir injection etc.

13. Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

Chef Saransh has curated a list of home chefs, cooks and restaurants who can deliver food in their neighborhood, for covid patients. Click here to see the list.

14. Vir Das (@virdas)

Vir Das has been sharing links for credible sources on Covid on his timeline. He has also urged other infuencers to help.

15. Bhuvam Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

Bhuvam has been sharing sources for Covid information on his feed. He has also been sharing requests from families of Covid patients who are in urgent need of help.

Spread the word and help save lives.