Digital content creators are going to any extent to follow weird social media trends even if that means causing inconvenience to the public.

Recently, an Instagram user and content creator posted a video of her dancing at a traffic signal in Indore as a part of some dare - following an Instagram trend in a public place.

Identified as Shreya Kalraa, the woman ran to the signal as the traffic lights turned red and danced to the song Woman by Doja Cat while the commuters waited in their vehicles. She kept dancing at the zebra crossing.

It is believed that she updated the caption of her Instagram post after being called out on social media.

Please do not break the rules - red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I’m dancing and wear your masks guys.

Her action has irked people and the state Home Minister Narottam Mishra has said that action will be taken against the woman under the Motor Vehicles Acts.

Whatever her intentions were, it was wrong. I will issue an order to take action against her under Motor Vehicles Acts, to stop such incidents in the future: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on a viral video of a woman dancing at the traffic signal in Indore pic.twitter.com/ujUXXAgjK7 — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2021

This is how netizens reacted to the video.

Doing these kinds of stunts for few likes on social media. This is Western idiotization of India. https://t.co/Zws1DBdHHY — Shashank Srivastava (@Shashan15378205) September 16, 2021

A new trend to get limelight overnight...

Do some ruckus on roads esp near traffic signals.. pic.twitter.com/3en7fVF9jH — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) September 16, 2021

Shreya has 252k followers on Instagram and she is being slammed for her insensitivity. Following this, she released a statement saying her intention was to educate people about traffic rules and COVID protocols.

She said:

I have been receiving a lot of positive responses on the video and negative responses as well. My only motive was to make people aware about the rules and the COVID protocols that people are breaking like they are not wearing masks and they are not waiting for people to cross the road. This is dangerous.

