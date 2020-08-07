Instances of people going an extra mile to save someone's life are rare, but a recent incident proved that humanity truly prevails.

A 29-year-old Indian-origin Sikh man by the name of Manjeet Singh jumped into Kings river, California to rescue three children who were swept away in the water.

Two eight-year-old girls and a 10-year-old boy were playing in the Kings River Wednesday when they were swept under the river by the current. Manjeet, who was standing on the bank saw the kids struggling and jumped into the river without thinking twice.

After Manjeet jumped in, other bystanders saw it and helped pull two children out to safety. One eight-year-old girl was underwater for around 15 minutes before she was pulled out.

Unfortunately, Manjeet was not found. After 40 minutes, Singh was found underwater and unresponsive. He was pulled out and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Singh came to the United States two years ago from India and had only recently moved to Fresno to start a trucking business. He had started truck driving school on August 5. After his training, he went down to Kings River with his brother-in-law to ride jet skis.

Good samaritans like Manjeet Singh restore our faith in humanity.