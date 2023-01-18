If you want entertainment & you want it to right now, just watch Indian media unleashing a mad show on anything Pakistan without paying two effs to the context or the source. Recently, a controversy around Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team, erupted in our ‘super accurate’ Indian electronic media. And it was as pointless as your toxic ex.

Apparently, a PARODY account, @niiravmodi, posted pictures of Babar Azam stating he sexted with the girlfriend of his teammate, promising her that her partner would remain in the team if she continued sexting with him.

The tweet got viral for all the wrong reasons. As it spread like wildfire, a spoof became a ‘sexting scandal’ in no time. Many news outlets ran the story originating from a satirical tweet. Mirror Now, an Indian English-language news channel, literally did an ‘alleged’ segment over nothing and put baseless allegations on the cricketer’s ‘off-field demeanour.’ Eventually, the author deleted the original tweet and called out the media for such nasty segments without verifying the source.

Have never seen such a fool journalist, this is a pathetic campaign Indian media is running against Babar without any evidence pic.twitter.com/8r7TjYAGWZ — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) January 17, 2023

Unamused with the way one dull joke garnered such delirious consequences, here’s how Twitter users reacted.

wtf, no tv channel in even pakistan has reported this news then who tf are you to assume what's the actual truth, they just wanted easy views and money by having babar azams name on their channel. this is just a crime against journalism. https://t.co/U8RNexnS4V — عثمان 💚 (@usmipct56) January 17, 2023

Give them anything related to “pakistan” and watch them dance 😭😭 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 17, 2023

What are these people? 2 year-olds with a twisted sense of pranks? https://t.co/2VA1wlpCy8 — areeba (@_doneforlife) January 17, 2023

State of National Media. Bunch of clowns literally. https://t.co/BTzbVm7iP4 — Sunderdeep – Volklub (@volklub) January 17, 2023

This should be a good example of how you can hardly ever trust mainstream news channels in India https://t.co/rNpocPVen6 — M M Sayed (@Badastoor_) January 17, 2023

F*ucking Unbelievable. Many Indian Media networks reported this. https://t.co/4mRnU0csoY — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) January 17, 2023

i hope he sues the fck out of all these news channels https://t.co/eDghq59jCJ — h8r (@jxxpitxr) January 17, 2023

ppl lie for clout and then are shocked when corrupt, brainless bigots in media houses reproduce their lies https://t.co/PN4SGakONZ — eman (@exharrie) January 17, 2023

Seriously, this small incident is eye opening. How little fact checking these big media houses with enormous resources do 🤦🤦🤦 https://t.co/4w87DWk22W — Cricket baba (@Cricketbaba5) January 17, 2023