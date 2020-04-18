Indian Navy recorded its first set of coronavirus cases with over 20 Indian Navy personnel being tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

The first sailor who tested positive on 7th April was working at INS Angre and residing there. Reports suggest that the other personnel who tested positive had come in close contact with him.

They were all residing in the same residential block at INS Angre. Speaking to The Quint, a Navy spokesperson said:

All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for Covid-19. Entire inliving block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone and INS Angre too is under lockdown.

As of now, all infected personnel have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbai’s Colaba.

While this is the first case of COVID-19 in the Indian Navy, the Army has also reported 8 positive cases so far.