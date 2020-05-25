Pigeons, romanticised in Bollywood as carriers of 'love letters', seem to have embroiled themselves in a controversy.

Or at least one of them.

A pigeon in Kathua dictrict of Jammu & Kashmir was 'captured' by the officials for being a Pakistani 'spy'.

A pigeon, suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying, captured along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir: officials. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2020

That isn't made up. I am sober.

The pigeon was apparently carrying 'coded message' and was captured by people in the Manyari village in Hiranagar sector after they noticed it was coming from the other side of the border.

Spy in custody in #HiraNagar police station in #Jammu. Police suspects this pigeon is a Pakistan spy.@JmuKmrPolice ! pic.twitter.com/eLKuRJ9lal — Neeta Sharma (@NEETAS11) May 25, 2020

In connection to that Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra told Indian Express:

The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) yesterday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on.

Jammu&Kashmir: Locals in Kathua captured a pigeon near Indian border fences today. Shailendra Mishra, SSP Kathua says, "We don't know from where it came. Locals captured it near our fences. We have found a ring in its foot on which some numbers are written.Investigation underway" pic.twitter.com/76RJilZTFO — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Kabutar jaa, jaaa, jaa kind of thing? — Crusader (@aamman22) May 25, 2020

kisi indian kabootar se kaho iss se puche kaha se aaya hai?? — the salutary (@MRkumar23) May 25, 2020

Currently, the mentioned 'probe' is on and officials are trying to figure what the code could mean.

As a Delhi resident who is used to seeing pigeons every where, it's disturbing to know the kind of damage they can cause.



All okay buddies, we're good right?