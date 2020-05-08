Two Indian-origin doctors, a father and daughter duo, died of COVID-19 in New Jersey, USA. The two doctors contracted the disease while treating infected patients.

Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna and Dr. Priya Khanna were father and daughter. They both dedicated their lives to helping others. This is a family dedicated to health and medicine. Our words cannot amply express our condolences. pic.twitter.com/aLGCZETrWT — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 7, 2020

Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna, a 78-year-old surgeon, had served in multiple hospitals across New Jersey for decades.

His daughter, Dr. Priya Khanna, was a nephrologist. She was the medical director at two dialysis centres and also trained doctors.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy hailed the two doctors for their selfless dedication and service.

He said:

Satyender Dev Khanna was a pioneering doctor and was among the first surgeons to perform laparoscopic surgery in New Jersey.

🌹🌹 A tremendous loss to our medical community. Thank you for lifelong service to helping others Dr. Satyender and Priya Khanna. https://t.co/N9AUwBMR63 — Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver (@LtGovOliver) May 7, 2020

RIP Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna, General Surgeon.



Glen Ridge, New Jersey.



He died April 21, 2020 from #covid19 He was the father of Dr. Priya Khanna, she also died from #coronavirus - to lose 2 people, from a single family, both doctors, breaks my heart. #HealthcareHero pic.twitter.com/eOw4heH5YR — krupali (@krupali) April 23, 2020

My best friend, Dr. Priya Khanna, and her dad, Dr. Satyender Dev Khanna, were honored for their service and dedication today by the governor of New Jersey. They lost their lives to the virus. The last thing Priya ever told me was to stay home and keep my family safe. #covid19 https://t.co/CK9Vikh7Ec — Laura Stanfill (@ForestAvePress) May 7, 2020

Dr. Satyender Khanna is survived by his wife and two other daughters, who are also doctors.