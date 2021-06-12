Desi parents have a way with words, no matter how hard you work, the standards are always set way too high.

This was proven by Megha Rajagopalan's father! The Indian-origin journalist for Buzzfeed News, who along with two contributors, won the Pulitzer Prize, told her father about her achievement.

And his response will leave you ROFL.

Understated Indian dad reaction pic.twitter.com/bdE7I0Kaq2 — Megha Rajagopalan (@meghara) June 11, 2021

Megha's investigative reports exposed a vast infrastructure of prisons and mass internment camps secretly built by China, for detaining hundreds of thousands of Muslims in its restive Xinjiang region. And her father's response to it, was quite a classic desi dad one.

Desi Twitter is relating hard to her tweet:

WHY ARE ALL ASIAN PARENTS LIKE THIS 😭😂 https://t.co/SNiLgJb8C5 — fatty p (@tishfillet) June 12, 2021

Watching desi dads be represented is such a wonderful feeling.





Read the award-winning story here.

