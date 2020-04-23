Healthcare workers around the world are making sacrifices during the COVID-19 outbreak. The neighbours of one such doctor who is treating patients in the South Windsor Hospital received a warm and grateful welcome home.

Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore-origin doctor, was honoured in front of her house with a parade by the neighbourhood cars, including fire trucks and police cars who were blaring their sirens.

Cars holding boards saying thank you crossed the doctor standing in her yard, who was overwhelmed by the sweet gesture.

Watch the full video here:

In recognition of her extraordinary service treating Corona patients in South Windsor Hospital in the US , Dr Uma Madhusudan, a Mysore origin doctor honoured this way infront of her house in USA. You can see her recieving salute!! 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ySn39SsdhW — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 21, 2020

What a wonderful gesture to keep those on the front lines going!